S. Korea to Strengthen International Cooperation to Resume Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential National Security Council(NSC) convened its standing committee on Thursday and pledged to strengthen communication and cooperation with related countries, including the United States, to help swiftly resume dialogue with North Korea.The top office said NSC committee members reviewed the outcome of a series of discussions with the U.S. and other nations of interest following Washington’s completion of its policy review on North Korea.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim visited Seoul last month for talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts and revealed Washington’s offer for no-strings-attached discussions with Pyongyang.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized later the need to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation, in his first message toward the U.S. and the South since the Joe Biden administration took office in January.Meanwhile, during the Thursday’s meeting presided over by Director of National Security Office Suh Hoon, the NSC also stressed close cooperation with the international community to resolve the current crisis in Myanmar and said it will explore additional countermeasures if needed.