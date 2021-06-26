Parliament Passes Bill to Compensate Small Biz for COVID-19 Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed an amendment bill aimed at providing state compensation to small businesses hit hard by the government’s restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.The parliament held a plenary session on Thursday and passed a revision to its law on the protection of and assistance to small business owners.Under the law, the government will compensate small businesses and self-employed individuals who had to close down their operations or were laid off due to mandatory social distancing and other quarantine protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The law will not apply retroactively, however, with the ruling Democratic Party, which pushed for the bill’s passage, citing the possibility it could create overlapping compensation with several previous relief packages provided in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.The law still has a clause that stipulates the provision of “sufficient assistance” for previously generated losses due to COVID-19 restrictions, based on the level of constraints and the severity of losses incurred.