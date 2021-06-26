S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits over 2% for Third Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer price index grew by more than two percent for the third consecutive month in June.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's consumer price index rose two-point-four percent on-year last month.The index jumped more than two percent for the third straight month, slowing from a two-point-six percent on-year gain in May, the fastest growth in more than nine years.For the second quarter, the index grew two-point-five percent from a year earlier, the largest growth since the first quarter of 2012.An official from the agency said the gain is attributed to the rising prices of personal services, agricultural and petroleum products.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods jumped ten-point-four percent on-year in June, rising more than ten percent for six straight months.Prices of personal services grew two-point-five percent on-year, while petroleum products rose around 20 percent.