The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to engage in diplomacy with North Korea and awaiting a constructive response from the North.Department spokesperson Ned Price issued the position on Thursday during a press briefing when asked about the North's response to Washington's efforts for dialogue.The spokesperson said that U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, recently visited South Korea and reiterated that the U.S. is prepared anytime, anywhere to engage with the North.Price added that the U.S. is waiting for a constructive response from the North.He also said that the U.S. continues to believe dialogue is the best way to move forward on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.