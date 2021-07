Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two biggest carmakers, Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors, have set record sales in the U.S. for the first half of this year.Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors America released their respective sales data for the first six months of the year on Thursday.Hyundai announced that it sold over 407-thousand units in the United States in the cited period, up 49-point-four percent from a year earlier.June sales jumped 44-point-five percent on-year to over 72-thousand-400 units, setting a new sales record for the fourth consecutive month.Kia also announced it marked its best first half so far in the U.S. market, reporting its sales grew 43-point-seven percent on-year to about 378-thousand-500 units.