Top Office: Yoon Had 'No Manners' in Harsh Criticism of Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-yeol had "no manners" when he strongly criticized the Moon administration while declaring his presidential bid earlier this week.Yoon announced on Tuesday that he will run in the next presidential election in a bid to stop the "corrupt and incompetent" Moon Jae-in administration from extending its rule.The top office had been quiet about Yoon's remarks, but presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun told a local radio program on Thursday that Yoon's criticism was "excessively harsh" and lacked manners.Park said that Yoon was criticizing the government that he had served and his remarks were not proper while declaring a presidential bid.Park also issued a negative stance about the resignation of Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, who is expected to join the presidential race.The presidential secretary said that Choe stepped down in the middle of his term, impairing the state auditor's political neutrality.