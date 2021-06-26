Oscar Winner Youn Yuh-jung Invited to Join Academy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(AMPAS) in the U.S.The Academy unveiled on Thursday a list of 395 artists and executives who have been invited to join. If she accepts, Youn, who took home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the film “Minari,” would become eligible to vote in future Academy Awards.The film’s director Lee Isaac Chung and actors Steven Yeun and Han Yeri were also invited to become AMPAS members.Last year, 12 members of the cast and crew of director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” which took home four Oscars, received invitations as well.This year's list of invitees included 89 Oscar nominees overall, including 25 winners. Forty-six percent are women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic or racial communities and 53 percent come from countries other than the U.S.