Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been placed in Group A for the final round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.It was put in the group, alongside Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, during the draw for the third round held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.Group B, meanwhile, consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, Oman and Vietnam.The final round of the Asian qualifying matches will be held from September to November and then from January to March of next year.The top two teams from each group will qualify for the World Cup. The two third-place countries will compete in a playoff match and the winner will play in the intercontinental playoffs against a team from a confederation to be determined later.