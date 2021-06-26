Moon Lauds Progress Made to Counter Japan's Export Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has lauded the achievements South Korean parts, materials and equipment firms made over the past two years, saying the urgency to become independent of Japanese imports in key tech materials has made it an "unshakable" nation.Attending a conference on Friday marking two years since Tokyo's surprise export curbs, Moon said he was especially proud that affected companies were able to find a way out by learning to cooperate with their domestic peers, gaining confidence in the process.On July 1, 2019, Japan had announced tighter export controls on fluorinated polyimide, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride, which are critical for semiconductor and display production.The president said South Korea has become drastically less dependent on Japanese parts, materials and equipment, citing reliance on Japan’s hydrogen fluoride plunged from 50 percent to the ten-percent range. He noted domestic firms have secured their own technology to produce fluorinated polyimide and now exports the material. With photoresist, Moon said the nation is set to soon begin local production after securing investment from a global company.