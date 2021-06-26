Fmr. UFP Leader Announces Bid to Run in 2022 Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Hwang Kyo-ahn, a former leader of the main conservative party, has officially put his name in the hat for next year's presidential election.The 64-year-old had led the Unified Future Party(UFP) in 2019, before it was renamed the People Power Party(PPP). He had also served as prime minister under the Park Geun-hye government in its latter years.At a press conference on Friday, Hwang pledged to embark on a journey towards becoming a world-leading nation, saying restoring normalcy after the Moon Jae-in administration will help revive social dynamics and breathe new life into people's lives.The former UFP leader proposed five key policy directions - a change of administration, restoring people's livelihoods, economic recovery, normalizing diplomacy, national security and defense, and democratization of welfare.Mentioning former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, and minor People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, all potential presidential candidates, Hwang called on them to join forces for a change of administration.Hwang also requested a review for a presidential pardon for Park Geun-hye, who is serving a prison term for her role in a major influence-peddling scandal that led to her impeachment.