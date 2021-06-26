Samsung, SK hynix Expected to Be Subject to Global Digital Taxation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's leading chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are expected to become subject to digital taxation, recently agreed upon by the international community.The Finance Ministry on Friday announced a tentative pact on digital taxes as part of an inclusive framework of OECD and Group of 20(G20) member nations.The plan is divided into two main pillars. Under Pillar One, multinational companies with large profits will be required to pay taxes not only in their home country, but also in countries where they offer services for profit.This applies to global businesses with annual combined sales of 20 billion euros, or 27 trillion won, with a profit rate of ten percent. Both Samsung and SK hynix are expected to be included.The businesses will have to pay 20 to 30 percent of their profit margin exceeding ten percent.Pillar Two requires companies with annual combined sales of over 750 million euros, or one-point-one trillion won, to pay a minimum 15 percent tax rate to prevent them from dodging taxes by operating an affiliate in countries that impose lower taxes.The landmark blueprint was joined by 130 member states, while nine countries opposed. A final approval is set to be reached at the G20 summit in October, with an effective date to fall in 2023.