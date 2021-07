Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, an opposition presidential hopeful, has stressed that he believes no one is above the law.Yoon issued the statement following a local court ruling earlier on Friday that sentenced his mother-in-law to three years in prison for operating a nursing home despite not being a licensed medical professional and receiving state subsidies for the facility.In announcing his presidential bid on Tuesday, Yoon said there should be no exceptions made in investigations, trials and the application of the law, whether it refers to his relative or someone holding power.Meanwhile, legal counsel to the woman, surnamed Choi, said his client plans to appeal the ruling.