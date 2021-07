Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has denied having knowledge of a reported letter exchange between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in regards to holding a video summit.A local daily reported earlier on Friday, citing a diplomatic source, that Moon and Kim had discussed resuming dialogue with a video meeting in letters exchanged around the time the South Korean leader met with U.S. President Joe Biden in May.Denying he had any information claimed in the report, the ministry's deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol said Seoul is equipped to hold an inter-Korean virtual summit at any time.Asked about severed inter-Korean channels, the deputy spokesperson said there has been no change since the North's demolition of the Gaeseong liaison office in June of last year.