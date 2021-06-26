Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Paul LaCamera Takes Office as New USFK Chief

Write: 2021-07-02 14:52:14Update: 2021-07-02 14:57:27

Paul LaCamera Takes Office as New USFK Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Gen. Paul LaCamera took office on Friday as the new commander of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK), as well as the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) and the United Nations Command. 

A ceremony took place at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, attended by top officials from both ally nations including Defense Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief John Aquilino.

The general in the ceremony vowed efforts to propel the alliance "to even greater heights" so as to mitigate threats to regional stability.

LaCamera, who most recently served as the commander of the U.S. Army Pacific, was once an operations officer of the U.S. 2nd infantry division at Camp Greaves in Paju.

The 57-year-old replaces outgoing Gen. Robert Abrams, who led the USFK for 31 months.

Minister Suh said he is confident Gen. LaCamera will continue the maintenance of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the legacy of the most exemplary and powerful alliance in the world.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >