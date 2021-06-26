Menu Content

S. Korean Novel Wins Best Translated Crime Fiction Award

Write: 2021-07-02 15:35:48Update: 2021-07-02 15:49:00

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean writer Yun Ko-eun's novel "The Disaster Tourist" has won the Dagger for best translated crime fiction from a U.K. literary crime-writing organization.

The Crime Writers' Association, which hosts the Dagger awards, said the wildly entertaining eco-thriller lays bare, with mordant humor, the perils of overdeveloped capitalism. 

"The Disaster Tourist" tells the story of a programming coordinator at a travel agency who takes a week-long trip to a desert sinkhole. The Korean novel was translated into English by Lizzie Buehler. 

The book garnered positive reviews including from Time magazine which featured it on its August 2020 list of 12 must reads. The Guardian newspaper said "The Disaster Tourist" offers up a fresh and sharp story about life under capitalism and climate change.

In a congratulatory message to Yun, Culture Minister Hwang Hee expressed hope for Korean literature to gain more global attention. 

The CWA Daggers announces winners in eleven categories each year.
