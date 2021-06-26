KDCA Sounds Alarm on Virus Resurgence

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have raised the alarm on a possible explosive resurgence of COVID-19, noting that infections are spreading nationwide.In a Friday briefing, Kwon Jun-wook of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the virus reproduction rate has passed one-point-22 across the country. This level of outbreak can only be suppressed by having at least 20 percent of a community fully vaccinated, he said.The reproduction rate refers to the number of transmissions caused by a single patient. A figure above one means the disease is spreading.Kwon said that if last year is any guide, surges led to smaller scale outbreaks and it took a substantial amount of time to curb the spread. He stressed the importance of managing what he called "core groups" that consist of unvaccinated people who can spur a spike in cases.The official said basic safety rules must be observed at rallies and protests, religious gatherings and entertainment venues that draw younger crowds.