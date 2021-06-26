S. Korea to Enter Monsoon Season on Saturday, Starting with Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to enter the year’s rainy season on Saturday, beginning with Jeju Island and quickly expanding across the nation.This marks the first time since 1982 the monsoon season would kick off in the southernmost island in July instead of June.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, rain will begin pelting Jeju from early Saturday morning and continue drenching the island through Sunday.Some 50 to 100 millimeters of rain are forecast for most parts of the island province on Saturday and Sunday, while its mountainous areas could see more than 150 millimeters.Most other regions of the nation will be under the influence of wet weather from Saturday afternoon or evening, with over 40 millimeters of rain per hour expected in parts through early Sunday morning.On average, areas outside of Jeju are set to record 30 to 80 millimeters of precipitation this weekend.