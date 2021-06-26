Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Office Says Cannot Confirm Report of Moon-Kim Letter Exchange

Write: 2021-07-02 19:10:07Update: 2021-07-02 19:17:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it “cannot confirm” a report that the top leaders of South and North Korea had exchanged letters in May. 

A key presidential official relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Friday when asked about a news report on letter correspondence between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in regards to holding a video summit. 

Earlier, the Unification Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol responded to reporters' questions by saying the ministry has no knowledge of the letter exchange. He added the government already made it public in April that it is fully prepared for a video meeting between the two Koreas when the opportunity arises.  

Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, JoongAng Ilbo had reported earlier in the day that Moon and Kim discussed resuming dialogue with a video meeting in letters exchanged in May, around the time the South Korean leader met with U.S. President Joe Biden.
