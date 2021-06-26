Pentagon: US Committed to Appropriate Troop Level in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday the United States remains committed to the joint defense of South Korea and that includes maintaining an appropriate level of U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula to deter threats.John Kirby said the ongoing global force posture review will look at the U.S. troop level in South Korea. He said the U.S. remains fully committed to the alliance with Seoul and part of that commitment means having appropriate readiness and appropriate force levels.The remark comes after a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers submitted a bill aimed at restricting a drawback in U.S. forces in Korea to below 22-thousand.But the bill has also prompted concern, as the U.S. currently maintains 28-thousand-500 troops on the peninsula. Sources close to the matter explained that 22-thousand excludes the number of regularly rotating forces.Kirby said the Defense Department will abide by any law that is enacted but reiterated the focus of making sure the U.S. can meet its security requirements and commitments on the peninsula.He said the global force posture review will be a chance to take a look at resourcing on the peninsula and whether the U.S. has that right, given the threats, challenges and strategy it wants to pursue in the Indo-Pacific region.