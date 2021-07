Photo : KBS News

As of Saturday, 15-point-34 million people in South Korea have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 29-point-nine percent of the population.According to the state vaccination task force, nearly four thousand people received their first shots and 83-thousand-700 their second shot on Friday.About five-point-two million people, or ten-point-three percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated so far.South Korea is administering the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines.On Thursday, the country reported the largest number of infections in nearly six months at over 800, fanning fears of a resurgence.