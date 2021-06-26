WHO: World is in a 'Dangerous Period' with Delta Variant

Photo : KBS News

The head of the World Health Organization says the world is in “a very dangerous period” of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the more contagious Delta variant has been identified in nearly one hundred countries.At a press briefing Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant is continuing to evolve and mutate and is becoming the predominant COVID-19 virus in many countries.According to the Associated Press, he urged leaders across the world to ensure that by this time next year, 70 percent of all people in every country are vaccinated, adding that would effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic.Ghebreyesus reiterated that it’s within the collective power of a few countries to step up and ensure that vaccines are shared.Meanwhile, Reuters reports that theWHO's technical lead on COVID-19 Maria van Kerkhove has urged caution to stem the spread in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.When asked what lessons can be drawn from the Euro 2020 tournament in order to advise the IOC and Tokyo organizers, she said the WHO was learning from Euro 2020 and that it urges everyone to take caution in what they do and the decisions they make on a risk-based approach.The Tokyo Games are set to kick off July 23.