President Moon Jae-in on Saturday took to social media to announce the birth of seven puppies born to one of the two dogs that were gifted to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their 2018 summit.Moon said the female had mated with one of his own dogs and delivered the puppies four weeks ago. All of them are in good health, Moon said, although one is still feeding on milk. The president posted a photo of himself feeding that puppy.Moon added that it won't be easy to name all seven.The dogs are of the Poongsan breed, which is a Korean hunting dog.