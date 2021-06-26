Asahi Criticizes Venue for Canceling Exhibition Featuring Peace Statue

Photo : KBS News

Some Japanese media have criticized the decision by an exhibition hall administrator to cancel the use of the venue for a show that was to display a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.In a Saturday editorial, Asahi Shimbun newspaper said that freedom must not be crushed with brute force and that free expression is essential to democracy.Organizers of the exhibition, titled "After 'Freedom of Expression?'", were scheduled to hold the event at a prefectural facility in Osaka this month, but the venue has now canceled its approval of use, citing protests from right-wing activists.Organizers have filed a lawsuit demanding the decision be withdrawn.The Osaka exhibit will display artworks from the 2019 Aichi Triennale in Nagoya, some of which were unable to be exhibited at the time due to threats from political groups.