N. Korea Reiterates Push to Meet Agricultural Target

North Korea has urged efforts to achieve its agricultural production target for 2021, the first year in the country's five-year economic revitalization plan.In a Saturday article, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said that rice is a precious asset and its abundance can maintain national independence, stabilize livelihoods and facilitate the establishment of socialism.The paper went on to name some prominent farmers whose bumper crops assisted during and after the Korean War and at the time of the North's economic growth.It urged North Koreans to fulfill their duties before the party and for the revolution.The regime has been coping with floods and typhoons wreaking havoc on agriculture while its pandemic-induced border closure has worsened the chronic food shortage.