Chinese Foreign Minister Urges US to Reflect on Exerting Pressure on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticized the United States for allegedly posing military threats to North Korea, calling for a resolution of the Korean Peninsula issues through dialogue and negotiation.According to China's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Wang made the call the previous day in a speech at the World Peace Forum organized by Tsinghua University.The top diplomat reportedly urged Washington to reflect on the continuous pressure and threats it has been exerting on North Korea over the past few decades.Wang then stressed for a peaceful resolution of the peninsula issues through dialogue and negotiations.As for U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim's recent trip to South Korea, Wang said that China supports all the moves that contribute to peace and stability on the peninsula.