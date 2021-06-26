Seoul City to File Complaint Against Umbrella Labor Union over Massive Street Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has decided to file a complaint with the police against the country's major umbrella labor union over its massive street rally on Saturday in the central city.The city said that it will file the complaint against the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on Sunday afternoon on charges of violating laws on preventing infectious diseases.About eight thousand KTCU members participated in the rally held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Jongno district, calling for raises in minimum wages and measures to prevent industrial accidents.The KTCU had planned to hold the rally in the western Seoul area of Yeouido, but it changed the venue just ahead of the rally, as police blocked KCTU members' entry into Yeouido.The rally was held in spite of the government's repeated calls to cancel the assembly amid the fight against COVID-19.Meanwhile, an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Sunday that police have launched an investigation into the street rally, analyzing the collected data and materials.