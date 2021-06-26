Hyundai, Kia's Eco-Friendly Car Sales Jump 40% in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors' domestic sales of eco-friendly cars neared 100-thousand units in the first half of this year.According to the two Korean automakers on Sunday, their combined domestic sales of eco-friendly models came to 94-thousand-435 units in the January-June period, up 39-point-three percent from a year earlier.Hyundai sold over 51-thousand units during the cited period, up 35-point-five percent on-year, while Kia sold 43-thousand-350 units, up 44 percent on-year.Their combined sales of eco-friendly vehicle are expected to surpass 100-thousand units this month, given their respective sales last month.The sales rise is attributed to newly added models in hybrid cars, which use a combination of an internal combustion engine and a battery electric drive motor.Hyundai and Kia sold over 65-thousand-470 hybrid cars in the first half, up 23-point-six percent from a year earlier.