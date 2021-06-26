Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Apartment Prices in Capital Region Post Biggest Gain in Nearly 2 Decades

Write: 2021-07-04 13:56:01Update: 2021-07-04 14:09:20

Apartment Prices in Capital Region Post Biggest Gain in Nearly 2 Decades

Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices in Seoul and its surrounding areas jumped nearly 13 percent on-year in the first half of this year, surpassing the overall growth for last year.

According to data from KB Kookmin Bank on Sunday, apartment prices in the capital region rose 12-point-97 percent on-year in the January-June period, exceeding the 12-point-51 percent gain posted for the whole 2020.

The 12-point-97 percent growth marks the largest gain for a year’s first half since the first half of 2002, when prices jumped 16-point-48 percent.

In June, apartment prices in the greater metro area grew two-point-42 percent, the largest growth since December 2006, when they rose three-point-63 percent.

Apartment prices across the nation rose nine-point-97 percent on-year in the first half, also surpassing last year's overall gain of nine-point-65 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >