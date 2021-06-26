Apartment Prices in Capital Region Post Biggest Gain in Nearly 2 Decades

Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices in Seoul and its surrounding areas jumped nearly 13 percent on-year in the first half of this year, surpassing the overall growth for last year.According to data from KB Kookmin Bank on Sunday, apartment prices in the capital region rose 12-point-97 percent on-year in the January-June period, exceeding the 12-point-51 percent gain posted for the whole 2020.The 12-point-97 percent growth marks the largest gain for a year’s first half since the first half of 2002, when prices jumped 16-point-48 percent.In June, apartment prices in the greater metro area grew two-point-42 percent, the largest growth since December 2006, when they rose three-point-63 percent.Apartment prices across the nation rose nine-point-97 percent on-year in the first half, also surpassing last year's overall gain of nine-point-65 percent.