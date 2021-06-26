Inoculation of Unvaccinated Elderly to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior citizens who had made reservations for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine last month but had yet to be inoculated will begin to receive their first shot from Monday.According to the state task force for vaccinations, inoculations will begin for about 200-thousand people aged 60 to 74 who have yet to receive a vaccine after making reservations.About 110-thousand essential personnel aged under 30, including police, firefighters and Coast Guard officers, will also begin on Monday.These people will receive the Pfizer vaccine from Monday through July 17 at vaccination centers across the nation.South Korea will also begin mix-and-match inoculations on Monday for one-point-61 million people who have received a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.About 890-thousand people, including care workers aged over 30, medical workers, and patients with chronic kidney diseases, will be inoculated with Pfizer vaccines for their second jab through the end of this month.The mix-and-match vaccinations will proceed in August and September for some 663-thousand people aged under 50.