Photo : KBS News

South Korea on Monday will begin inoculating about 307-thousand people who were supposed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first half but couldn't.According to the state task force for vaccinations, the nation will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer to about 197-thousand senior citizens aged 60 to 74.These elders had made reservations for the AstraZeneca vaccine last month, but have yet to be inoculated due to a supply shortage.About 110-thousand first responders aged under 30, including police, firefighters and Coast Guard officers, will also receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine on Monday.These individuals were initially scheduled to receive their first shots last month but were not able to make reservations as they were erroneously omitted from a list of eligible people.