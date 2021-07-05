S. Korea Reports 711 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 711 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, staying in the 700s for the third day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the new cases compiled throughout the previous day raised the country's cumulative caseload to 160-thousand-795.The daily tally marks the largest Sunday figure since January 4, when it peaked at one-thousand-20.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 644 are local transmissions and 67 are from overseas.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 81-point-eight percent of local infections, including 301 in Seoul and 210 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. The capital region took up over 80 percent of local cases for the sixth consecutive day.The number of imported cases marks the third largest tally since the nation reported its first coronavirus case on January 20 last year.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the total to two-thousand-28. The fatality rate stands at one-point-26 percent.The number of critically ill patients has dropped by four to 139.