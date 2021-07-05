Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 711 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-07-05 09:42:17Update: 2021-07-05 11:31:15

S. Korea Reports 711 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 711 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, staying in the 700s for the third day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the new cases compiled throughout the previous day raised the country's cumulative caseload to 160-thousand-795.

The daily tally marks the largest Sunday figure since January 4, when it peaked at one-thousand-20.

Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 644 are local transmissions and 67 are from overseas.

By region, the greater metro area accounted for 81-point-eight percent of local infections, including 301 in Seoul and 210 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province. The capital region took up over 80 percent of local cases for the sixth consecutive day.   

The number of imported cases marks the third largest tally since the nation reported its first coronavirus case on January 20 last year.

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the total to two-thousand-28. The fatality rate stands at one-point-26 percent.

The number of critically ill patients has dropped by four to 139.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >