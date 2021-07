Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young has won the Volunteers of America Classic to capture her first LPGA title in about seven months.Ko finished at 16-under 268 at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday.She won the title by one stroke, beating out Matilda Castren of Finland.Ko picked up 225-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money with her first victory this year and eighth career LPGA title.The victory is expected to help Ko reclaim the top spot among the world's female golfers. She reigned No. 1 for nearly two years until Nelly Korda nabbed the position last week by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.