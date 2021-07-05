Ex-DP Chief Lee Nak-yon Announces Presidential Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Former prime minister and ex-chief of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), Lee Nak-yon, officially announced his presidential bid on Monday.Lee unveiled his bid on his YouTube channel, pledging to take more delicate care of those who are beset by hardship.In declaring his intent to run in next year’s race, Lee outlined his “new welfare” vision which aims to provide a minimum livelihood to all people.He also pledged to reverse a contraction trend in the middle class, aiming to expand the portion from the current 57 percent to 70 percent. He said the right to life, security and housing will be newly-defined within the Constitution.In the area of foreign affairs, Lee said he will pursue a soft power diplomacy that centers on the economy and culture.He vowed to make South Korea a culture powerhouse by actively funding and promoting cultural projects, adding that arts and culture will become more innovative and beautiful only through less intervention.