Agricultural, Livestock, Fishery Product Prices See Sharpest Rise in 30 Yrs. in H1

Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products have climbed more than ten percent in the first half of the year to post the highest growth in 30 years.According to Statistics Korea and its database the Korean Statistical Information Service(KOSIS) on Monday, the cost of such goods surged 12-point-six percent on-year between January and June, posting a double-digit growth for the first time in ten years.The rise was also the highest first half figure since 1991.The price of spring onions skyrocketed over 156 percent in the January-June period. That’s the highest growth for the popular vegetable to be posted in 27 years. The price of apples also saw the highest growth since 1999.The price of eggs surged nearly 39 percent, posting the sharpest increase in four years.The cost of such products soared due to various factors, the agency said, including shortages following poor harvests resulting from adverse weather conditions and a slump in the number of egg-laying hens following an outbreak of avian influenza.Concerns are rising over the surge in price as these jumps are directly related to consumer prices of popular everyday food items.