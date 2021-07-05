Rival Camps Agree to Vote on 2nd Extra Budget by July 23

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have agreed to convene a session by July 23 to vote on a second supplementary budget.The senior deputy floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party reached the consensus on Monday during a meeting at the National Assembly.Rival camps also agreed to hold this month’s extraordinary session from Monday to July 31st. An administrative policy speech outlining details of the extra budget will be given during a plenary session on Thursday.Both sides agreed to tentatively have a DP lawmaker head a special budget committee that will review the second supplementary budget.During Monday’s meeting, the parties discussed the allocation of standing committee chair seats but failed to come to an agreement. They decided to continue discussions on the matter after handling the extra budget.