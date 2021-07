Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has underlined political neutrality within his office and the government as rival political parties gear up for next year's presidential election.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Monday, Moon made the call at a meeting with his aides, while urging priority over quarantine, economic recovery and improving people's livelihoods.The president's instructions appear to reflect concerns regarding any undue misunderstanding ahead of next year's elections, such as suspicions of election interference, could negatively impact state affairs during his final year in office.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) completed registrations for its presidential hopefuls last week, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) plans to kick off its primary campaign in late August.