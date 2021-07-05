Gov't: Up to 180% of Base Median Income Earners to be Eligible for Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, which plans to offer a new round of COVID-19 relief payouts to households in the lower 80-percent income bracket, expects those with up to 180 percent of the base median income to benefit from the program.According to a government task force on Sunday, that is about an income of three-point-29 million won per month for single-person households and five-point-55 million won for two-person households.For three-person households, the threshold would be seven-point-17 million won and eight-point-77 million won for four-person households.While eligibility will be determined by household income, the payout of 250-thousand won per person will be handed to individuals.The Finance Ministry said the government will determine eligibility at the end of this month after checking health premium payments for June that are set to be announced this week, as well as resident registrations.The government plans to hand out the funds within a month after an extra budget bill to finance the relief program passes the National Assembly.