S. Korean Navy to Take Part in US, Australia-led Multinational Naval Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean navy is set to take part in back-to-back combined naval exercises led by the United States and Australia.The Republic of Korea Navy and their counterparts from Japan and Australia joined the U.S.-led Pacific Vanguard maritime exercise off Australia's east coast on Monday. The multinational drill is scheduled to continue through Saturday.Seoul dispatched its four-thousand-400-ton Wang Geon destroyer, involving one anti-submarine Lynx helicopter, three speed boats and 200 crew members to engage in an anti-submarine operation and a simulated battle.The Navy stressed that the exercise does not target any specific country, in an apparent reference to China, emphasizing that it has participated in the multinational training maneuvers since 2019 to enhance the efficacy of combined operations.South Korea also plans to take part in the U.S. and Australia-led Talisman Sabre naval exercise later this month, which will also involve Britain, Japan, Canada and New Zealand.