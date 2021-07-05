PPP Chief Opposes Fielding Single Opposition Candidate Near Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) opposed the idea of fielding a single opposition candidate in next year's presidential race close to election day.Speaking on a local radio program on Monday, PPP leader Lee Jun-seok said not only would such a strategy fail to bring in support from moderates, but it would only serve to irritate the public.Lee made the remarks in apparent reference to opposition presidential hopefuls, Yoon Seok-youl and Ahn Cheol-soo, both of whom have been tepid about joining the PPP.As for PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won's comment that Yoon could join the party as late as October, Lee said delaying the primaries, currently scheduled to begin in late August, would suggest preferential treatment for a certain candidate.Lee also referred to the primaries ahead of the Seoul mayoral by-election in April, in which Ahn, initially a strong contender, lost to PPP candidate Oh Se-hoon.