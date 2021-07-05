Menu Content

Moon Warns Stern Measures Against Illegal Mass Rallies

Write: 2021-07-05 15:44:58Update: 2021-07-05 15:49:51

Moon Warns Stern Measures Against Illegal Mass Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has warned the government will take stern measures against collective actions that violate quarantine guidelines, such as illegal mass rallies.

Chairing a weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, Moon said it's imperative to bring under control a further spread of COVID-19.

His remarks come as a major labor rally organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) took place downtown over the weekend.

The president said the world is on alert against the highly transmissible Delta variant and South Korea is no different as a tiny loophole in social distancing and quarantine protocols could trigger a spike in infections.

Moon called for inspections of high-risk facilities and implementation of the one-strike policy under the tightened Infectious Disease Prevention Act against businesses violating distancing rules.

He urged health authorities to pursue all-out quarantine efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially in the greater metro area, which has seen a sharp uptick in infections.
