New Air Force Chief Vows Structural Reform to Prevent Sexual Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho has vowed a comprehensive structural reform to ensure there is no recurrence of incidents such as the suicide of a noncommissioned officer after suffering from sexual harassment.Speaking to reporters Monday after taking office Friday, Park said he feels a heavy sense of responsibility assume his post at a critical time.Regarding the NCO's death, he said that laws, regulations and manuals are in place but relevant procedures are clogged up and reports did not find their way up the proper channels.He vowed to build an integrated communications channel, even at the expense of his secretarial staff if needed, to ensure that service members can communicate not as superiors and subordinates but as colleagues in times of difficulty.As for the Air Force police, under fire for its incompetent investigation and falsifying reports, the general expressed a need to separate their duties of investigation from that of securing restricted air bases.Unlike the Army, the Air Force police unit has the added task of providing on-base security which can lead to negligence in its investigative responsibilities.Later Monday, Park will pay his respect at a memorial altar for the deceased NCO, a female master sergeant, set up at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital and meet with surviving family members.