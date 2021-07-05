Police Seeking to Question 4 People Booked in Bribery Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Police investigating the alleged bribery of senior prosecutors, police officers, and journalists by a local businessman is seeking to question four people booked on anti-graft law violations.The four people include a former senior prosecutor at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, only identified by his surname of Lee, and a former head of the Pohang Nambu Police Station, with the surname of Bae.The other two are Lee Dong-hoon, the former spokesperson for opposition presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl, and Eom Seong-sup, a TV Chosun news anchor.The police have so far questioned 12 people in connection to the case and raided the detention center where they are holding the businessman, who has only been identified by his family name of Kim.Kim, who is standing trial for his role in a fraud case involving more than ten billion won, has been in custody since April 2.Meanwhile, Park Young-soo, the special counsel who investigated the influence-peddling scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration, denied allegations that he borrowed a high-priced car from Kim without charge. Park said he paid two-point-five million won in rental fees.