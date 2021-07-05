NIS Chief Pushing for N. Korea Visit by Pope Francis

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence chief said he is pushing for a visit to North Korea by Pope Francis,while attending a Catholic mass in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Monday.Speaking during the service, director of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won said that he is visiting that day to meet with Archbishop Kim Hee-jung and Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea Archbishop Alfred Xuereb to request a visit by His Holiness to Pyongyang.Park then asked the congregation to pray for peace on the Korean peninsula.The Monday mass was held to celebrate the Catholic church in Sanjeong-dong, Mokpo winning the designation of a minor basilica from the Holy See, becoming the first to receive that title in South Korea.Some 200 guests attended the event officiated by archbishop Kim.Park formerly served as a three-term lawmaker representing the Mokpo constituency. It's the first time he's attended an event in the city since taking office as NIS chief last July.