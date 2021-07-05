NIS Chief Pushing for N. Korea Visit by Pope Francis

South Korea's intelligence chief said he is pushing for a visit to North Korea by Pope Francis,
while attending a Catholic mass in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province on Monday.
Speaking during the service, director of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won said that he is visiting that day to meet with Archbishop Kim Hee-jung and Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea Archbishop Alfred Xuereb to request a visit by His Holiness to Pyongyang.
Park then asked the congregation to pray for peace on the Korean peninsula.
The Monday mass was held to celebrate the Catholic church in Sanjeong-dong, Mokpo winning the designation of a minor basilica from the Holy See, becoming the first to receive that title in South Korea.
Some 200 guests attended the event officiated by archbishop Kim.
Park formerly served as a three-term lawmaker representing the Mokpo constituency. It's the first time he's attended an event in the city since taking office as NIS chief last July.