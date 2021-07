Photo : KBS News

The government will abolish a special housing supply program for employees of government ministries and public agencies who relocate to the central Sejong administrative city.The Land Ministry on Monday announced a revision to housing supply policies, deleting a clause that allows one-time special offer on an apartment lot to civil servants having to relocate to Sejong.The offer also includes an exemption on acquisition tax and a monthly state subsidy.The ministry explained that the decision comes as living conditions in Sejong have significantly improved since the system was introduced over a decade ago.Amid soaring housing prices, the system has come under scrutiny for assisting civil servants reap unearned income.