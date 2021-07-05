Defense Ministry: Date, Scale of Upcoming S. Korea-US Drill Not Yet Finalized

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry said Monday the date, scale and format of the South Korea-U.S. summertime command post exercise have yet to be determined.Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan gave this response in a regular briefing when asked to confirm several media reports that said the August drill will be scaled back.Boo said that discussions are also under way with Pentagon regarding whether to test Full Operational Capability for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control during the upcoming exercise.The two sides had planned to conduct the test last year as part of combined training maneuvers but failed to do so amid the pandemic.Some media outlets earlier reported the computer-simulated command post exercise is expected from the second week of August in a scaled-back manner without outdoor drills, raising prospects of skipping a major field training exercise for the fourth year.The defense ministry said field training was not included in past drills in the latter half of the year while it takes place mostly during the springtime operations.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff meanwhile noted it is monitoring moves by North Korea's military as it usually begins its summer drills in July.