Politics Poll: Gap between 2 Leading Presidential Hopefuls Narrows to 1.1%P

A public survey has shown the gap between the top two leading presidential hopefuls has narrowed within the margin of error.



According to a Korea Society Opinion and Institute(KSOI) survey conducted on one-thousand-two adults across the nation on Friday and Saturday, 31-point-four percent said former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl is most appropriate to become the next president among those currently considered leading hopefuls.



Thirty-point-three percent said they supported Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung.



The one-point-one percentage point margin is the slimmest in the same pollster's surveys conducted since Yoon’s resignation from the chief prosecutor post in early March.



The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.



Meanwhile, former ruling Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon came in third at 12-point-two percent, followed by former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and PPP lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo both at three-point-nine percent, and former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong at three-point-two percent.



People’s Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun followed at three-point-one percent and two-point-six percent, respectively.