Poll: Gap between 2 Leading Presidential Hopefuls Narrows to 1.1%P

Write: 2021-07-05 18:39:57Update: 2021-07-05 18:49:58

A public survey has shown the gap between the top two leading presidential hopefuls has narrowed within the margin of error. 

According to a Korea Society Opinion and Institute(KSOI) survey conducted on one-thousand-two adults across the nation on Friday and Saturday, 31-point-four percent said former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl is most appropriate to become the next president among those currently considered leading hopefuls. 

Thirty-point-three percent said they supported Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung. 

The one-point-one percentage point margin is the slimmest in the same pollster's surveys conducted since Yoon’s resignation from the chief prosecutor post in early March. 

The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. 

Meanwhile, former ruling Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon came in third at 12-point-two percent, followed by former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and PPP lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo both at three-point-nine percent, and former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong at three-point-two percent. 

People’s Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun followed at three-point-one percent and two-point-six percent, respectively.
