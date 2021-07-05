Gov't Activates Level One Emergency for Heavy Rain in Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued an alert for heavy rain in the country's southern regions.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Monday that its Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters proactively activated its level one emergency level, the lowest in its three-tier disaster response system, at 6 p.m. for heavy rain and strong wind and waves.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), downpours are expected for the southern regions until Tuesday as a stationary front lingering along the southern coastal areas moves northward.Many regions, including the southern areas and South Chungcheong Province, will receive 100 to 200 millimeters of rain until Tuesday, with some regions seeing over 300 millimeters.The headquarters also instructed related agencies and regional governments to strengthen monitoring and travel regulations in the areas susceptible to landslides in Gyeongsang and Jeolla provincial regions.