Heavy Rains Forecast for Southern Region Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is forecast for parts of the nation on Tuesday, with heavy downpour of up to 200 millimeters expected to hit the southern provinces.The Korea Meteorological Administration said parts of the southern areas will see rainstorms of over 80 millimeters per hour along with thunder and lightning.Southern provinces, which have already had up to 250 millimeters of rainfall, will see an additional 50 to 150 millimeters pour down on Tuesday, with a deluge of more than 200 millimeters likely to drench some areas.The weather agency forecast 10 to 60 millimeters for Chungcheong, northern North Gyeongsang Province and mountain areas of Jeju Island and five to 20 millimeters for southern parts of Gangwon Province and Jeju Island.It also warned of gusts of 20 meters per second for southern coastal areas in South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday.Southern provinces are expected to see 100 millimeters of more downpour on Wednesday, with rain likely to start to drizzle in the capital region and Gangwon Province from Wednesday afternoon.