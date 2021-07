Photo : KBS News

Heavy rains in southern provinces left one dead and forced 47 people to flee their homes.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, one person died due to heavy rains that started to fall since Monday.A woman in her 60s, was found dead in the Haenam area in South Jeolla Province at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.The victim may have drowned while escaping a flash flood, and investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of her death.About 130 households in Busan suffered a temporary power outrage.In South Jeolla Province, the deluge swept away three sections of roads in Goheung, with traffic restricted at another road in Jindo due to rocks falling from nearby slopes.The storms have flooded eight homes in the province, as well as 18-point-five hectares of farmland.