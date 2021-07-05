Menu Content

First Responders Under 30 Begin to Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Write: 2021-07-06 08:51:27Update: 2021-07-06 11:17:06

First Responders Under 30 Begin to Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : KBS News

Some 200-thousand firefighters, police officers and other first responders under the age of 30 will receive their second shots of COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

According to the vaccination task force on Tuesday, these emergency personnel, who received Pfizer vaccine for their first shots last month, will get their second shots through next Saturday.

These first responders successfully made reservations for COVID-19 vaccines earlier when the government began to accept reservations. 
 
About 110-thousand people, who made reservations late late month, began to receive their first shots starting Monday. They are scheduled to get their second jabs from July 26. 

Starting next Monday, the nation will begin to inoculate about 70-thousand military conscripts with Pfizer vaccine and accept reservations from about three-point-five million people aged 55 to 59.
